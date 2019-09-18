The Guardian 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizilerini seçti
Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Sopranos, Lost ya da Game of Thrones... 21. yüzyılda yayınlanan en iyi yabancı dizi hangisiydi? İngiliz The Guardian gazetesi, yüzyılımızın en iyi 100 TV dizisini listeledi.
100.I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! (2002-)
99. Life on Mars (2006-07)
98. The Mighty Boosh (2004-07)
97. The Shadow Line (2011)
96. Broad City (2014-19)
92. Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace (2004)
91. Silicon Valley (2014-)
90. 24 (2001-10)
89. The L Word (2004-09)
88. Justified (2010-15)
87. The Leftovers (2014-17)
86. Fresh Meat (2011-16)
85. Gogglebox (2013-)
84. Looking (2014-16)
83. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
82. Strictly Come Dancing (2004-)
81. Gavin and Stacey (2007-10)
80. Veep (2012-19)
79. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-17)
78. Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)
77. The Shield (2002-08)
76. A Very English Scandal (2018)
75. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
74. The Inbetweeners (2008-10)
73. Spiral (2005-)
72. Planet Earth (2006 and 2016)
71. Lost (2004-10)
70. Shameless (2004-13)
69. The Good Place (2016-)
68. Band of Brothers (2001)
67. Borgen (2010-13)
66. Inside No 9 (2014-)
65. Flight of the Conchords (2007-09)
64. Six Feet Under (2001-05)
63. Show Me a Hero (2015)
62. Succession (2018-)
61. State of Play (2003)
60. Sherlock (2010-)
59. Wolf Hall (2015)
58. Orange Is the New Black (2013-19)
57. Sex and the City (1998-2004)
56. The Jinx (2015)
55. Utopia (2014)
54. Parks and Recreation (2009-15)
53. Black Books (2000-04)
52. The Good Fight (2017-)
51. Patrick Melrose (2018)
50. Downton Abbey (2010-15)
49. Insecure (2016-)
48. Better Call Saul (2015-)
47. Nathan Barley (2005)
46. Doctor Who (2005-)
45. The Bridge (2011-18)
44. The Crown (2016-)
43. The Americans (2013-18)
42. South Park (1997-)
41. Friday Night Lights (2006-11)
40. The Power of Nightmares (2004)
39. The Good Wife (2009-16)
38. Detectorists (2014-17)
37. Brass Eye: Paedogeddon (2001)
36. The Great British Bake Off (2010-)
35. This is England (2010-15)
34. Catastrophe (2015-19)
33. Big Brother (2000-2018)
32. The Office (US) (2005-13)
31. Blue Planet (2001/2017)
30. Killing Eve (2018-)
29. Spaced (1999-2001)
28. The Killing (2007-12)
27. Transparent (2014-19)
26. Red Riding Trilogy (2009)
25. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)
24. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (1999-2015)
23. Black Mirror (2011-)
22. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
21. Arrested Development (2003-19)
20. OJ: Made in America (2016)
19. Ken Burns's The Vietnam War (2017)
18. Girls (2012-17)
17. Deadwood (2004-6)
16. Nighty Night (2004-5)
15. The West Wing (1999-2006)
14. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)
13. Line of Duty (2012-)
12. 30 Rock (2006-13)
11. Happy Valley (2014-)
10. Atlanta (2016-)
9. Peep Show (2003-15)
8. Fleabag (2016-19)
7. Game of Thrones (2011-19)
6. The Office (UK) (2001-03)
5. Breaking Bad (2008-13)
4. The Thick of It (2005-12)
3. Mad Men (2007-15)
2. The Wire (2002-08)
1. The Sopranos (1999-2007)