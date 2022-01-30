Yılın merakla beklenen bilim kurgu filmleri ve dizileri

Sinema ve televizyon veri tabanı IMDb, bu yıl vizyona girecek bilim kurgu filmlerini ve dizilerini listeledi. İşte dünya dışı yaşam formları, yabancı gezegenler, zaman yolculuğu ve bilime dayalı tasvirlerini sevenlerin ilgisini çekebilecek yeni yapımlar...

Haberler 30.01.2022 - 09:32

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore / 15 Nisan

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness / 6 Mayıs

Jurassic World: Dominion | Expected in Theaters / 10 Haziran

Thor: Love and Thunder / 8 Temmuz

Black Adam / 29 Temmuz

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power /  2 Eylül

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) / 7 Ekim

Stranger Things / 2022

The Flash / 4 Kasım

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / 11 Kasım

The Sandman / 2022

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom / 16 Aralık

Avatar 2 / 16 Aralık

Untitled Super Mario Project / 21 Aralık

Ms. Marvel / 2022

House of the Dragon 2022

Halo / 2022

After Yang / 2022

She-Hulk /  2022

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds / 2022

Andor / 2022

The Adam Project / 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi / 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 / 2022

Skull |/2022

Anansi Boys /Geliştirme aşamasında

Avatar: The Last Airbender / Geliştirme aşamasında

The Power / Geliştirme aşamasında

The Marvels / 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 / 5 Mayıs 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods / 2 Haziran 2023

The Last of Us /  Yapım aşamasında

Fantastic Four / Ön prodüksiyon aşamasında

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania  / 28 Temmuz 2023

Furiosa / 24 Mayıs 2024

Untitled Green Lantern Series / Geliştirme aşamasında

"The Witcher: Blood Origin" / Geliştirme aşamasında

Wonder Woman 3 / Yapım aşamasında

Raised by Wolves / 3 Şubat

Moonfall / 4 Şubat

Moon Knight / 30 Mart

Morbius / 1 Nisan

