Yılın merakla beklenen bilim kurgu filmleri ve dizileri

Haberler 30.01.2022 - 09:32
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore / 15 Nisan
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness / 6 Mayıs
Jurassic World: Dominion | Expected in Theaters / 10 Haziran
Thor: Love and Thunder / 8 Temmuz
Black Adam / 29 Temmuz
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power / 2 Eylül
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) / 7 Ekim
Stranger Things / 2022
The Flash / 4 Kasım
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / 11 Kasım
The Sandman / 2022
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom / 16 Aralık
Avatar 2 / 16 Aralık
Untitled Super Mario Project / 21 Aralık
Ms. Marvel / 2022
House of the Dragon 2022
Halo / 2022
After Yang / 2022
She-Hulk / 2022
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds / 2022
Andor / 2022
The Adam Project / 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi / 2022
Hocus Pocus 2 / 2022
Skull |/2022
Anansi Boys /Geliştirme aşamasında
Avatar: The Last Airbender / Geliştirme aşamasında
The Power / Geliştirme aşamasında
The Marvels / 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 / 5 Mayıs 2023
Shazam! Fury of the Gods / 2 Haziran 2023
The Last of Us / Yapım aşamasında
Fantastic Four / Ön prodüksiyon aşamasında
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania / 28 Temmuz 2023
Furiosa / 24 Mayıs 2024
Untitled Green Lantern Series / Geliştirme aşamasında
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" / Geliştirme aşamasında
Wonder Woman 3 / Yapım aşamasında
Raised by Wolves / 3 Şubat
Moonfall / 4 Şubat
Moon Knight / 30 Mart
Morbius / 1 Nisan