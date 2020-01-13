92. Oscar adayları belli oldu (2020 Oscar adayları TAM LİSTE)

Ford v Ferrari (Disney/Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Kathy Bats, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won (Parasite)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver (Joker)
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Rocketman)
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand Up (Harriet)
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4