Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede

Kanadalı yönetmen James Cameron’ın 2009 yapımı Avatar filmi Çin’de tekrar vizyona girmesiyle, 2019’da Avengers: Endgame'e kaptırdığı tüm zamanların en fazla gişe hasılatı elde eden filmi unvanını tekrar kazandı. İşte tüm zamanların rekorunu kıran 25 film...

16.03.2021 - 10:18

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 1
2019 yılında Avengers: Endgame'in vizyona girmesiyle James Cameron ve Marvel arasındaki gişe rekoru mücademesi başgösterdi. Endgame, gelmiş geçmiş en büyük gişesini yapma ünvanını Avatar'ın elinden birkaç ay içerisinde almıştı. Şimdi ise Avatar'ın gişe tacını yeniden başına geçirdi. Avatar'ın Çin'de yeniden gösterime girmesinin ardından yükselen gişe, Avatar'ın Avengers: Endgame'i yenmesini sağladı. Marvel ekibi de nezaket göstererek yönetmen James Cameron'ı ve yapımcı Jon Landau'yu kutladı. Paylaşımlarının sonuna da Iron Man'in anısına olduğu anlaşılan "Sizi 3000 kez seviyoruz" notunun eklenmesi dikkat etti. İşte Avatar'ın rekoru tekrar elde etmesiyle gündeme gelen tüm zamanların en çok gişe hasılatı elde eden 25 filmi...
Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 2

25. Spider-Man: Far from Home

1,131,927,996 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 3

24. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 

$1,142,456,987 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 4

23. Aquaman

1,148,485,886 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 5

22.Captain America: Civil War

1,153,561,649 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 6

21. Minions

1,159,444,662 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 7

20. Iron Man 3

1,214,811,252 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 8

19. The Fate of the Furious

1,236,005,118 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 9

18. Incredibles 2

1,243,089,244 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 10

17. Beauty and the Beast

1,264,064,83 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 11
16. Frozen

1,281,019,275 $
Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 12

15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

1,310,464,680 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 13

14. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

1,332,698,830 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 14

13. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

1,342,223,936 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 15

12. Black Panther

1,347,597,973 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 16

11. Avengers: Age of Ultron

1,402,809,540 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 17
10. Frozen II

1,450,026,933 $
Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 18

9. Furious 7

1,515,255,622 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 19

8. The Avengers

1,518,815,515 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 20
7. The Lion King

1,657,870,986 $
Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 21

6. Jurassic World

1,670,516,444 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 22

5. Avengers: Infinity War

2,048,359,754 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 23

4. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

2,068,455,919 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 24

3. Titanic

2,471,754,307 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 25

2. Avengers: Endgame

2,797,501,328 $

Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede - 26

1. Avatar

2,810,779,794 $

DİĞER GALERİLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER