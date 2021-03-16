Avatar tüm zamanların en çok gişe yapan filmler listesinde tekrar zirvede

16.03.2021 - 10:18
25. Spider-Man: Far from Home
1,131,927,996 $
24. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
$1,142,456,987 $
23. Aquaman
1,148,485,886 $
22.Captain America: Civil War
1,153,561,649 $
21. Minions
1,159,444,662 $
20. Iron Man 3
1,214,811,252 $
19. The Fate of the Furious
1,236,005,118 $
18. Incredibles 2
1,243,089,244 $
17. Beauty and the Beast
1,264,064,83 $
15. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
1,310,464,680 $
14. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
1,332,698,830 $
13. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
1,342,223,936 $
12. Black Panther
1,347,597,973 $
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron
1,402,809,540 $
9. Furious 7
1,515,255,622 $
8. The Avengers
1,518,815,515 $
6. Jurassic World
1,670,516,444 $
5. Avengers: Infinity War
2,048,359,754 $
4. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
2,068,455,919 $
3. Titanic
2,471,754,307 $
2. Avengers: Endgame
2,797,501,328 $
1. Avatar
2,810,779,794 $