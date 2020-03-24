Ünlü yıldız Jensen Ackles'tan çocuklarıyla oyun havası

24.03.2020 - 14:01
Danneel Harris ile evliliğinden üç çocukları dünyaya gelen Jensen Ackles corona günlerinde evde kalıp çocuklarıyla vakit geçiriyor.
Geçtiğimiz günlerde çocuklarıyla Türk oyun havası Erkilet Güzeli eşliğinde dans eden 42 yaşındaki oyuncunun o anlarını eşi sosyal medyadan yayınladı.
Just in case anyone needed any ideas of things to do with the kids.... How about a dance class?! I know what some of you are going to say.... “Danneel, we don’t all live with a professional dancer!!!”To that I say do your best, have fun and I’ll work on @jensenackles to do a step by step instructional video 🕺#quarantine #stayinghome #stayingpositive