Ünlü yıldız Jensen Ackles'tan çocuklarıyla oyun havası

Çocuklarıyla evde vakit geçiren ABD'li oyuncu Jensen Ackles, çocuklarıyla Türk oyun havası eşliğinde dans etti.

24.03.2020 - 14:01

Danneel Harris ile evliliğinden üç çocukları dünyaya gelen Jensen Ackles corona günlerinde evde kalıp çocuklarıyla vakit geçiriyor.

Geçtiğimiz günlerde çocuklarıyla Türk oyun havası Erkilet Güzeli eşliğinde dans eden 42 yaşındaki oyuncunun o anlarını eşi sosyal medyadan yayınladı.

