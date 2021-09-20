Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi

ntv.com.tr 20.09.2021 - 12:40
20. Robyn: Dancing on My Own
19. John Lennon: Imagine
18. Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain
17. Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody
16. Beyonce feat. Jay-Z: Crazy in Love
15. The Beatles: I Want to Hold Your Hand
14. The Kinks: Waterloo Sunset
13. The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter
12. Stevie Wonder: Superstition
11. The Beach Boys: God Only Knows
10. Outkast: Hey Ya!
9. Fleetwood Mac: Dreams
8. Missy Elliott: Get Ur Freak On
7. The Beatles: Strawberry Fields Forever
6. Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On
5. Nirvana: Smells Like Teen Spirit
4. Bob Dylan: Like a Rolling Stone
3. Sam Cooke: A Change Is Gonna Come
2. Public Enemy: Fight the Power
1. Aretha Franklin: Respect