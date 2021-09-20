Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi

Dünya çapında müzik alanında referans kabul edilen Rolling Stone dergisi, 'tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı' listesini 17 yıl sonra güncelledi. Listedeki 500 şarkı; 250 müzisyen, şarkı yazarı ve müzik sektörü temsilcisinin oylarıyla, 4 bin şarkı arasından seçildi. 2004'teki listede Bob Dylan'ın Like a Rolling Stone şarkısı zirvedeyken, ikinci sırada The Rolling Stones’un I Can’t Get No Satisfaction şarkısı yer almıştı. Yeni listede hip hop, country müzik, Latin pop, reggae ve RB türleri ağırlıkta. İşte 500 şarkılık listenin yeni zirvesi...

ntv.com.tr 20.09.2021 - 12:40

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 1

20. Robyn: Dancing on My Own

19. John Lennon: Imagine

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 2

18. Prince and the Revolution: Purple Rain

17. Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 3

16. Beyonce feat. Jay-Z: Crazy in Love

15. The Beatles: I Want to Hold Your Hand

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 4

14. The Kinks: Waterloo Sunset

13. The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 5

12. Stevie Wonder: Superstition

11. The Beach Boys: God Only Knows

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 6

10. Outkast: Hey Ya!

9. Fleetwood Mac: Dreams

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 7

8. Missy Elliott: Get Ur Freak On

7. The Beatles: Strawberry Fields Forever

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 8

6. Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On

5. Nirvana: Smells Like Teen Spirit

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 9

4. Bob Dylan: Like a Rolling Stone

3. Sam Cooke: A Change Is Gonna Come

Rolling Stone tüm zamanların en iyi 500 şarkısı listesini güncelledi - 10

2. Public Enemy: Fight the Power

1. Aretha Franklin: Respect

